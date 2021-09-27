 Skip to main content
Ag Safety Day
Ag Safety Day

Ag Safety Day

Ag Safety Day

During the rollover demonstration, students were taught the importance of wearing a seatbelt. This dummy would likely have been launched from …

Ag Safety Day

Ag Safety Day

Demonstrator Jake Gonzales tasks fifth-grade student Velysia Gomez with lifting an object using the type of glove electricians wear for their job.

Ag Safety Day

Ag Safety Day

Volunteer Nate Merrigan demonstrates some of the dangers of working around grain elevators to fifth-grade students.

Ag Safety Day

Ag Safety Day

Northfield Elementary students view a demonstration of how dangerous canal waters can be during the Progressive Agriculture Safety Days event.

Ag Safety Day

Ag Safety Day

Instructor Brian Beams helps kids understand the dangers of drugs during the Progressive Agriculture Safety Day event at the Scotts Bluff Coun…

Ag Safety Day

Ag Safety Day

Fifth-grade students raise their hands to answer a question on lawnmower safety from demonstrator John Thomas.

Ag Safety Day

Ag Safety Day

Students watch as bike safety instructor Joni Richards tells a story about how her friend survived a bike accident by wearing a helmet.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

