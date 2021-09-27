Ag Safety Day

During the rollover demonstration, students were taught the importance of wearing a seatbelt. This dummy would likely have been launched from …
Demonstrator Jake Gonzales tasks fifth-grade student Velysia Gomez with lifting an object using the type of glove electricians wear for their job.
Volunteer Nate Merrigan demonstrates some of the dangers of working around grain elevators to fifth-grade students.
Northfield Elementary students view a demonstration of how dangerous canal waters can be during the Progressive Agriculture Safety Days event.
Instructor Brian Beams helps kids understand the dangers of drugs during the Progressive Agriculture Safety Day event at the Scotts Bluff Coun…
Fifth-grade students raise their hands to answer a question on lawnmower safety from demonstrator John Thomas.
Students watch as bike safety instructor Joni Richards tells a story about how her friend survived a bike accident by wearing a helmet.