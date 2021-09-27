Agate Fossil Beds National Monument “Falls Back” Into Winter Visitor Center Hours

HARRISON, Neb. — As Autumn arrives each year, the trees change, the days shorten, and Agate Fossil Beds National Monument shifts its visitor center hours of operation. The Museum, Visitor Center and Park Store will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily starting Oct 1.

“It’s become a cliché, but ‘winter is coming,’” said Chief Ranger AJ Legault. “We shift our winter season hours of operation an hour earlier for visitor and staff convenience and safety. Our trails are open sunrise to sunset. And as we all know, those sunsets will be getting earlier and earlier.”

The monument will be closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Days. Winter weather sometimes causes emergency closures of the monument. Check nps.gov/agfo, or the monument’s Facebook and Twitter feeds @Agatefossilbeds for weather related changes.

“As tourism season winds down, it’s a great time for locals to come and really soak in our exhibits,” Legault said. “We also really look forward to our fall school field trips and winter distance learning programs.”

Summer hours will return May 15.