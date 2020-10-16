Agencies combine efforts to improve fish habitat at Dry Spotted Tail Creek

“The idea is only as good as your ability to leverage that to raise money,” Peterson said. “It took a few years, but we were finally able to get the right people and have some success. ... Wildlife money, wetland money, fisheries money, it really took lots of partners.”

Kosman said it came down to science to get the project underway.

“You can envision this project, but then you need some engineering and some biology to come out and say, ‘No, this will work,’” he said. “Once you have the science people saying this will work, then the money is easier to come by, and that’s the way it should be. You shouldn’t be doing projects that are silly.”

Steffl said his department has been working with Ducks Unlimited to create an improved habitat based on the new water table.

“The vegetation component should be stronger for a variety of upland game,” Steffl said. “All around, it’s going to be a much better area for both fishing and hunting opportunity as well as all our non-game species.”

Now that dirt is moving, Kosman said there is one big challenge remaining — their own imagination.