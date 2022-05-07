Agencies encourage public to dispose of unused medicine through drug take backs

The use of prescription medication can be a vital part to recovering from a illness or an injury. Once those medicines are no longer needed, what should people do with the medicine?

Rather than leaving them in the medicine cabinet or flushing them down the toilet, the public can participate in community Take-Back Days and put medicines in the take back drop boxes. Authorities throughout the Panhandle say disposing of medicines safely also keeps them from getting into the wrong hands.

Take back options

Panhandle residents have access to permanent take back collection sites as well as periodic take back events organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration in the spring and fall. The permanent collection sites “safely and securely gather and dispose of your unused or expired medicines, including those that contain controlled substances,” according to the Food and Drug Administration. Take back events occur nationwide where temporary drug collection sites are set up in communities to allow for safe disposal of prescriptions. Kimball County Sheriff’s Office, Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office and the Chadron Police Department were the local agencies that participated in the spring DEA Take Back event April 30.

Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office collected 51 pounds of prescriptions, Chief Deputy J.D. Sutphen told the Star-Herald.

“We usually get about 125 pounds or so a lot of years ... and I know a couple of our pharmacies in town you can turn stuff into them, too, so that’s probably going to hurt our draw,” Sutphen said.

Still, he hopes people realize the importance of keeping prescription medication out of people’s hands.

“I just hope we can keep it out of the hands of either children or drug seekers,” he said. “We don’t need prescription drugs out there with all the illegal stuff as well.”

Alicia Downey, dispatch supervisor with the Kimball County Sheriff’s Office, said most of the drugs were collected in the office throughout the week.

“I turned in right around 20 pounds of prescription drugs to the DEA,” Downey said.

In addition to keeping medication away from non-prescribed users, Downey said, “just flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash contaminates our ground water, so getting it to the DEA to be properly disposed of, we’re not contaminating our drinking water.”

Both Scottsbluff and Gering police departments have drop boxes inside their facilities, offering people access during business hours year-round. The public can bring their prescriptions and dispose of them without being asked to fill out paperwork. The medicine bottles are recycled and the pills are taken to an incinerator.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said the grant-funded kiosk sits inside the locked doors at the police department, located at 1801 Ave. B.

“What we don’t want them doing is flushing them down the toilets into our sanitary sewer,” Spencer said. “That’s environmentally unfriendly. It’s just a good, safe way for people to dispose of their medicines.”

Staff with the department removes the prescriptions and takes it into the evidence room for storage, until they collect enough to take to an incinerator, Spencer said.

Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful holds a take back event in the fall, with a large portion of those drugs taken to the Clean Harbors incinerator in Kimball.

“Before we started doing this, there was no real place for people to take their stuff,” Spencer said. “Nobody knew what to do with it.”

There are dangers to keeping the unused medicine in the house.

“If you leave it in your house, then it provides an opportunity for somebody who’s not a prescribed user to misuse that medicine,” Gering Police Chief George Holthus said. “That’s part of the problem with keeping it in your house.”

Gering’s take back box is located in a publicly accessible portion of city hall. The bottles will be recycled through the Gering’s single stream recycling system and the medicine will be incinerated.

Dangers of medication misuse

Emily Murray, public information officer for the DEA Omaha division, said people should not hold onto their medications as it could inhibit misuse of the medicine in the future.

The Centers for Disease Control recently released information showing approximately 107,000 overdose deaths for the previous calendar year, which is the highest number seen throughout the history of tracking the data.

“That’s about 290 people a day who are dying from an overdose,” she said. “Of that approximately 107,000, about 75% of those overdose deaths are attributed to opioids.

“We know this is a problem. We know that some people’s addiction is getting started because they’re going to a medicine cabinet of a friend or family member and they’re pulling out a prescription and taking it.”

Many people may be prescribed to take an opioid, like OxyContin or Vicodin following a surgery for a week or so. However, Murray says there is a danger to keeping the unused pills in the cabinet for later.

“It sounds like a great idea,” she said. “You have your surgery because you hurt your knee and say, ‘I’ve got a few extra Oxys, so I’m going to hold onto them just in case.’ You really shouldn’t. Once your surgery is completed, you feel comfortable and you talked with your doctor when you should stop taking the medicine, you should dispose of it at that point. Anything from there on out, you need to talk to your doctor about what’s going on.”

Murray said a danger people face is self-diagnosing symptoms based upon internet searches, rather than seeking professional medical help.

“Just because that same knee you had surgery on is hurting again, doesn’t mean you should go back and take that prescription that was given to you a year ago for your surgery,” she said.

Medications are prescribed based on a person’s height, weight, age and allergies, which makes sharing medications with family or friends dangerous. The safest option is to dispose of it and don’t pass it along, she said.

Currently, the DEA is sharing the campaign “Just Think Twice. Get Smart About Drugs” as the opioid epidemic hits young people across the nation. In 2017, roughly 75% of drug overdoses among people 15-24 years old were related to opioids, according to JustThinkTwice.gov. As part of the campaign, Murray said they want people to realize that taking prescription pills that weren’t prescribed to them can be deadly.

“What we are seeing more commonly now is fentanyl or the counterfeit pills flooding Nebraska,” Murray said. “They are made to look exactly like legitimate prescription medication, so again, it’s important to have that conversation with your kids and also your friends about these pills.”

Four out of every 10 DEA lab tested counterfeit pills comes back with a lethal dose of fentanyl in it, Murray said. The DEA seized enough fentanyl in 2021 to provide a lethal dose to every American. For more information on the one pill can kill campaign, visit https://admin.dea.gov/onepill.

Year-round Take Back sites

The public can dispose of unused prescription medication year-round at many pharmacies and health centers as well. Some of those sites include: Alliance Community Pharmacy, 315 Box Butte Ave., Alliance; Dave’s Pharmacy, 223 Box Butte Ave., Alliance; 508 Niobrara Ave., Hemingford; Gering U-Save Pharmacy, 1400 10th St., Gering; Nein Pharmacy, 1012 Main St., Bridgeport; Petersen Drug, 302 Main St., Chadron; Safeway Pharmacy, 500 E. 3rd St., Alliance; Stockman’s Drug, 116 N. Main St., Gordon; and Walgreens, 205 W.27th St., Scottsbluff.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.