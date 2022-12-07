Air Link crew, new bell helicopter featured at air medical transport conference

Regional West Medical Center’s Air Link crew and new Bell 407GXi helicopter were recently featured at the Air Medical Transport Conference (AMTC) in Tampa, Florida.

AMTC is an annual exposition and educational conference providing a forum for manufacturers and operators of aircraft, medical, pharmaceutical, and related product providers, as well as industry providers to network and meet with the principal decision-makers in the air and ground medical transport industry.

The Air Link helicopter and crew were featured at the Bell Helicopter booth on the exhibit hall floor during the three-day conference. Air Link took delivery of its new helicopter Sept. 29.

“We are honored to have been recognized and featured by Bell Helicopter,” said Peter Meyer, MD, medical director of Air Link at Regional West. “This has been made possible by our wonderful crew and partnerships we have.”

Introduced in 2018, the Bell 407GXi is the fourth generation and newest version of the widely-used helicopter. The new 407GXi enhances customer value through improved safety, reliability, and lower direct maintenance costs.

“Air Link was chosen because they have been a preeminent long-term partner with Med-Trans Corporation. Though based in the Midwest, Air Link is a nationally recognized brand known for their team leadership, phenomenal patient care, and unwavering commitment to the communities they serve. Due to these attributes, it was an easy and immediate choice to select the Air Link team to represent Med-Trans Corporation, Global Medical Response, and Bell Helicopter at the national Air Medical Transport Conference in Tampa, Florida this year,” said Mike LaMee, director of aviation operations for Med-Trans Corporation.

Air Link has been integral to Regional West’s Trauma Services program since November 1995. Its crew includes highly trained pilots, flight nurses, and flight paramedics who provide monitoring, critical care intervention, and advanced life support procedures to critically ill or injured adult and pediatric patients. Regional West partners with Med-Trans Corporation for the helicopter through a hybrid program. Regional West provides clinical crew members while Med-Trans owns the helicopter and employs the pilots and mechanics.

Air Link has been accredited since 2004, and as of July 2022, is one of four CAMTS (Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems)-accredited medical transport programs in Nebraska. Nationwide, 164 programs have earned CAMTS accreditation.

In addition to the Bell 407GXI, Air Link flies a Pilatus PC-12 airplane maintained and operated by Guardian Flight. Air Link operates throughout a five-state region, including Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas, and Colorado.