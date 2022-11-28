Air Link gives Santa Claus a lift to Scottsbluff for annual Parade of Lights

Santa Claus and the Grinch were flown into Scottsbluff in style before the annual Parade of Lights on Sunday evening, courtesy of Air Link.

After a few flyovers, the two Christmas icons touched down at Bearcat Stadium in front of a crowd of hundreds a few hours before the start of the parade. They were accompanied on their trip by pilot Brandon Sawyer and flight nurse Lexie Larsen.

Air Link Chief Flight Nurse Tracy Meyer helped explain some of the procedures involved in helicopter operations to the assembled crowd, in addition to detailing how much work her team had done to get their special guests to town that day.

“We had to go to the North Pole and the South Pole to pick up the Grinch and Santa, so we’ve been flying for a really long time,” Meyer said.

After landing, the Grinch was reprimanded for getting too close to the helicopter’s tail, which the Air Link crew then blocked off before letting the children onto the field. The green troublemaker continued his antics behind Santa’s back as the jolly old fellow addressed the crowd, praising the flight crew and expressing appreciation for the luxury trip.

“It was a much warmer flight than being on the sleigh,” Santa said.

St. Nick and the Grinch did not have time to stick around, but the Air Link crew was ready to continue entertaining the kids with games like cornhole, tic-tac-toe and disc toss, complete with prizes. They also offered photos inside the helicopter and plenty of snacks.

The helicopter was Air Link’s newest craft, a Bell 407GXi. Meyer said their collaboration with Santa and the Grinch was a great way to give the community a chance to see the new helicopter and have some fun at the same time.

“We hadn’t had a chance to really roll it out to the public and give them a chance to see it,” Meyer said. “We’re always looking for ways to give back to the community, and with the holiday parade we thought it was a great opportunity.”

The helicopter landing was just the beginning of a night filled with holiday fun. Shortly afterward, a Christmas market was hosted at the corner of Broadway and 16th Street, featuring vendors, food and drinks.

Many of the vendors were local artisans who had spent weeks preparing for the chance to market their handmade products. Lacie Ybarra, owner of Knot Subtle, had a booth set up to sell her macramé ornaments, door hangers and wall art. She said that she had been working hard to prepare for the event and the crowd it was sure to bring in.

“Macramé takes a long time. I’ve been working for about a month now to get ready for this,” said Ybarra. “This is a really great event, and it coincides with the parade, so hopefully we get a lot of people down here.”

Ybarra, like many other vendors at the market, looks forward to this time of year because of increased sales and focus on supporting small businesses like hers.

“Fall and Christmas are the best times for me to sell,” she said. “A lot of people like to spend money on decorations and gifts for the holidays, so I want to encourage everyone to shop local and shop small. We’re all trying to better our lives and our families, and every dollar helps.”

Local shoppers will get another chance to support local business at the Very Merry Market on Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Scottsbluff. The event will feature vendors, food trucks, activities for children, photo opportunities and much more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/VeryMerryChristmasMarket.

Santa and the Grinch both returned during the annual Scottsbluff Parade of Lights, which featured dozens of floats put together by local businesses, organizations and individuals. Families packed both sides of Broadway to take in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. The parade lasted nearly one hour and was followed by a chance for kids to meet Santa and the Grinch at the Midwest Theater.