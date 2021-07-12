Air Link to host Annual Education Conference on Aug. 21

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Annual Education Conference, presented by Air Link, is set for Aug. 21. All first responders, emergency medical response personnel, and health care providers are invited to receive continuing education hours free of charge.

The Annual Education Conference will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the John N. Harms Center, 2620 College Park, Scottsbluff. Lunch will be provided.

Participants will have the opportunity to take in various presentations. The presentations are designed to bring awareness to current issues in emergency medicine and to focus participants on skills needed in everyday practice. The event will include presentations from regional medical professionals, and will cover topics such as pediatric assessment, various types of trauma, and case review of pre-hospital to definitive cardiac care.