Air quality alert; Red flag warning for area

The National Weather Service office out of Cheyenne issued a red-flag warning for fire conditions in southeastern Wyoming and extending into the majority of the Panhandle Monday. The low humidity and winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour worsen fire conditions and burning “of any kind is strongly discouraged.”

Meteorologist Bill Mokry told the Star-Herald that fire conditions will be a concern through the week, but there could be possible relief with a small chance of rain Saturday into Sunday.

“We’ll at least have a system come through, some lower temps and some wind shifts,” he said.

There was also an alert for moderate air quality, warning sensitive individuals to use caution, due to smoke from wildfires. Scottsbluff hosts the only sensor for air quality in the Panhandle.

Mokry said the office works with local health authorities in Wyoming to issue alerts stemming from wildfire smoke plumes.

“In August when we started to see the wildfires out west and locally in Wyoming, Utah and Colorado, we saw an increase in particulate matter that gets into the lungs and makes it particularly difficult for sensitive groups.”

