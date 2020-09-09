Airport authority board approves new budget

Members of the Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority Board met Wednesday to approve its final 2020-2021 budget and property tax asking.

Accountant Dana Weber gave members an overview of the budget, including a total property tax asking of $1,237,713. The airport authority is allowed to levy 3.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for non-bond related property taxes.

“The airport board sent out a preliminary request on Aug. 1, but we didn’t know what the county-wide valuation was going to be,” Weber said. “When the assessor’s office finalized the numbers on Aug. 20, they were essentially the same as our preliminary budget.”

This year’s property tax requirement for the airport is about a $16,000 increase over last year. Weber said the number went up because the principal on bonds still being held increases as others are paid off.

The new budget also includes a $334,546 cash reserve. Weber said county political subdivisions use the reserve to fund operations during months when property taxes aren’t being collected. Those taxes are due on May 1 and Sept. 1.

While voting to approve the new budget, board members approved an additional 1% increase in restricted funds authority. Weber said the increase isn’t an additional tax, but is used to calculate what is and isn’t real property for budgetary purposes.

The now-approved airport budget goes to the county commissioners for inclusion in the overall county budget.

Assistant Airport Manager Cheryl Clause reported there have been 153 airline boardings so far in September. She said at that rate, they expect the number to be about 700 by the end of the month. That would put the number of SkyWest boardings at between 8,000 and 9,000 for the year.