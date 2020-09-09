Airport authority board approves new budget

Members of the Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority Board met Wednesday to approve its final 2020-2021 budget and property tax asking.
Accountant Dana Weber gave members an overview of the budget, including a total property tax asking of $1,237,713. The airport authority is allowed to levy 3.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for non-bond related property taxes.
“The airport board sent out a preliminary request on Aug. 1, but we didn’t know what the county-wide valuation was going to be,” Weber said. “When the assessor’s office finalized the numbers on Aug. 20, they were essentially the same as our preliminary budget.”
This year’s property tax requirement for the airport is about a $16,000 increase over last year. Weber said the number went up because the principal on bonds still being held increases as others are paid off.
The new budget also includes a $334,546 cash reserve. Weber said county political subdivisions use the reserve to fund operations during months when property taxes aren’t being collected. Those taxes are due on May 1 and Sept. 1.
While voting to approve the new budget, board members approved an additional 1% increase in restricted funds authority. Weber said the increase isn’t an additional tax, but is used to calculate what is and isn’t real property for budgetary purposes.
The now-approved airport budget goes to the county commissioners for inclusion in the overall county budget.
Assistant Airport Manager Cheryl Clause reported there have been 153 airline boardings so far in September. She said at that rate, they expect the number to be about 700 by the end of the month. That would put the number of SkyWest boardings at between 8,000 and 9,000 for the year.
Airport Manager Raul Aguallo said the recently enacted mutual aid interlocal agreement with area fire departments has been working well. Last week, one of the airport’s fire vehicles was dispatched twice to help fight the grassland fires in Banner County.
“We don’t get called often for mutual aid, so fire departments might not be aware of what we can offer,” Aguallo said. “Our foam capability was able to offer unusual protection for some of the homes threatened by the fire.
“We met with the contractor two weeks ago to discuss the timeline for getting the new fire station built. Because it’s so late in the year, we decided to wait until March 1 to get started.”
The airport will be adding motion detectors on two of the airport terminal security monitors. If unusual motion is detected, a text message is sent to personnel to alert them of the problem.
Airport staff is also doing a sweep of the facility before closing. Those measures were implemented after an intruder was discovered in the airport terminal earlier this summer.
The airport authority board will next meet on Oct. 21 at Western Nebraska Regional Airport.
Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at jpurvis@starherald.com or at 308-632-9046.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.