Airport begins new air carrier recruitment following SkyWest's departure announcement

Western Nebraska Regional Airport (WNRA) director Raul Aguallo informed airport authority board members that he intends to find a new carrier right away.

SkyWest Airlines announced last week that the company would stop service to Scottsbluff and 28 other airports across the country, including all of its stops in Nebraska.

“The DOT suspects that they found something that they prefer better, and this is the first course of action for SkyWest,” Aguallo said during Wednesday’s meeting. “They have to give us the 90-day notice of intent that they intend to leave.”

However, he said a holding order requires the airline to honor their existing contracts until a suitable replacement can be implemented. In WNRA’s case, SkyWest’s contract doesn’t expire until Jan. 31, 2023. Aguallo said passengers can expect to fly during that time.

Aguallo pitched the idea of having flights travel through Scottsbluff between North Platte and Denver in what he called a tri-city loop. He said the airport could board more flights per day in smaller planes under a new airline, but he preferred to keep the existing Bombardier CRJ200 planes “because it’s what people like.”

Aguallo and administrative assistant Lorraine Greenwalt will travel to Mesa, Arizona, at the end of March for an aviation conference. There, they’ll meet with representatives from every major airline in the country to start working a new contract with one of them.

“They call it ‘speed dating,’ but I get to sit down for 20 minutes with each one of them over the course of two days to visit with them about comments, concerns, whatever I have. Of course, my concern is if there’s anybody out there interested in picking up EAS routes, even if it’s in a large jet.”

Aguallo said his optimal outcome would be to find a carrier with CRJ200 aircraft like the airport has now.

“... The ultimate goal of course is not to lose air service, and I don’t have any fears of that at this time. I believe that regardless of what happens, we will have air service out of here as far as I can see.”

Aguallo said he had reached out to both Congressman Adrian Smith and Senator Debra Fischer to request their help in lowering the required amount of training co-pilots need from 1,500 to 750 hours. He said such an act would increase the amount of pilots available for smaller airlines. Once pilots hit 1,500 hours of training with a given aircraft, Aguallo said larger airline companies snatch them up by offering them higher pay that small airlines can’t compete with.

He told the board that Smith, Fischer and officials with the American Association of Airport Executives told him that elected officials would likely not pursue such an issue during an election year.

In a statement, Smith told the Star-Herald, “I’m disappointed by SkyWest’s decision to suspend service to Scottsbluff, North Platte and Kearney. Air service is vital to connecting rural communities economically, and I will support new bids for air service when appropriate. One contributing factor in SkyWest’s decision is the nationwide pilot shortage, and I will continue working with my colleagues in Congress to identify barriers to pilot training and retention and develop potential legislative solutions.”

There were just three voting members at the meeting; board members Jeff Robbins and Matt Ziegler were unavailable.

In other action, the board chose a bid for new doors for both warm and cold hangars. One bid was for $211,776.48 for two doors without including an installation fee. The other was for $220,831.71 for both doors, but that did include an installation fee as well as some steelwork. That bid also came with a battery backup for a power source in case the building lost power; it was ultimately the one the board approved. The existing doors are in poor shape, Aguallo said, and the new ones would be able to withstand winds up to 100 miles per hour.

Aguallo also provided an update on the runway construction project. He said the asphalt which needs to be replaced is thicker than anticipated, so the project will be more expensive. It can’t effectively be conducted in phases, so the runway will be stripped down to its original concrete and have new asphalt added to it.

Aguallo also informed the board that federal mask mandates for air travel had been extended until April 15, though they might be lifted after that.

In an update, assistant director Cheryl Clause said the airport had boarded at least 2,282 people for the year as of March 14.

