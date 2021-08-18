Airport board tables fuel farm discussion

Whoever buys the lease would be responsible for maintaining the tank for general consumption, meaning less hassle for the board. However, there is a risk that the lessee would not be able to sell enough of the fuel and it would end up becoming stale, negating its effectiveness.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The whole purpose was to not only provide a second option for fuel, but to provide it a little cheaper if you pump it yourself,” Aguallo said.

Deciding whether the operation would be the most beneficial to the airport, though, required additional deliberation.

“Even if the price is right on self-service, the demand will be there to consume,” vice chairman Jeff Robbins said. “...There’s a tremendous amount of expense in operating it, and we’ve got to factor that in. We’re not a charity business.”

The board decided they would like to go through projections of the profit margins before coming to a final decision.

“It will be delicate, but I think it’s a good move to have the self-service ability,” board member Matt Ziegler said.

With the decision to table the idea enacted, the board is not allowed to reach a decision until they next take up the issue. Their next meeting will be on Wednesday, Sept. 8.