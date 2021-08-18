Airport board tables fuel farm discussion

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport’s board of directors voted on Wednesday to table a discussion as to whether the airport should lease out its future fuel farm.
The lease would have granted an outside organization the ability to offer self-service aircraft fueling to the general public after the installation of a low-lead fuel tank. Several individuals approached the airport about such a possibility.
The extra tank would provide a much-needed source of emergency fuel in case the airport ever needs it, if they decide not to lease it. However, as airport director Raul Aguallo said, a problem in the past was “not a shortage of fuel, it’s a shortage of drivers ... Currently 25% of the fleet that delivers that fuel is sitting idle.”
The tank will be shipped in September and the board said airport officials aim to have it operational by October.
“It does allow us to fuel aircraft after hours,” Aguallo said. “There are a certain amount of people who are going to want that to save a few bucks. ...Either way the tank goes into operation, it’s just a matter of how we manage it ... either way, we win.”
Even if the board eventually decides not to lease the tank, the airport will still be able to use it for its own services. The airport, Aguallo said, will make a profit regardless of which decision the board makes.
Whoever buys the lease would be responsible for maintaining the tank for general consumption, meaning less hassle for the board. However, there is a risk that the lessee would not be able to sell enough of the fuel and it would end up becoming stale, negating its effectiveness.
“The whole purpose was to not only provide a second option for fuel, but to provide it a little cheaper if you pump it yourself,” Aguallo said.
Deciding whether the operation would be the most beneficial to the airport, though, required additional deliberation.
“Even if the price is right on self-service, the demand will be there to consume,” vice chairman Jeff Robbins said. “...There’s a tremendous amount of expense in operating it, and we’ve got to factor that in. We’re not a charity business.”
The board decided they would like to go through projections of the profit margins before coming to a final decision.
“It will be delicate, but I think it’s a good move to have the self-service ability,” board member Matt Ziegler said.
With the decision to table the idea enacted, the board is not allowed to reach a decision until they next take up the issue. Their next meeting will be on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Aside from the fuel farm issue, the assembled airport authorities discussed the airport’s operations. Assistant airport director Cheryl Clause said 646 boarders had so far flown through the airport in August. She estimated 13,000 passengers would use the airport over the entirety of 2021.