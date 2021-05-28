Airport director says boarding numbers on track

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority Board reported at its monthly meeting on May 19 that the airport should be on track to meet its yearly 10,000 boardings goal this year.
Gering council member Cody Bohl reported to the Gering City Council at its meeting on Monday, May 24, that the airport was estimating about 3,210 boardings on the year by the end of May. While this is lower than half the needed boardings and they’re coming up on halfway through the year, airport director Raul Aguallo told the Star-Herald that he expects boardings to pick up with the traveling season just around the corner.
“We’re close to halfway through the year, and we’ll be sitting between 4-5,000,” he said. “We’re looking to double that in the last six months.”
Aguallo said it’s important to reach the 10,000 mark because it’s one of the requirements by the Federal Aviation Administration to award a million dollars in grant money to use toward airport projects. If they miss it by even one boarding, Aguallo said, the airport only gets $150,000.
Aguallo said some of the schedule for flights will be changing, as well in the coming weeks. That’s normal, he said.
“It can actually change pretty regularly,” he said.
“It’s not at our discretion. It’s whatever works best for United and the small carriers that feed into United like SkyWest.”
Western Nebraska Regional Airport has a contract with SkyWest for 12 flights a week. As long as they get those in, the times can change as the carriers see fit. Aguallo said he prefers flights later in the morning and early afternoon but he doesn’t think the different schedule will affect boardings.
“Eleven-ish or one-ish would be a little bit better for, I think, our local people,” he said. “The services out of here, people just adapt their schedules. … What truly affects the boardings is the quality of the air service, and that’s good (here).”
The airport authority also discussed upcoming projects, including use of CARES money for a new fuel tank, which has been ordered but hasn’t arrived yet, and potentially using spray foam insulation to update some of the 50s-60s-era hangar buildings that have worn out over the years.
“We did the first one to see if we’re going to like it and then we’ll decide moving forward if it’s something we really want to do,” Aguallo said. “We’re looking for options to make them more air tight, water tight.”
Aguallo said the new fire station project should be getting underway soon as well, and will take a few months of construction once the first critical 20 days (tearing out concrete, putting in water and sewer pipes, etc.) are completed. He also said the project to rehabilitate the 8,000-foot Runway 5-23, which has been a source of tension between WNRA and FAA over the past couple of years, is finally slated to begin mid-July.