Airport director says boarding numbers on track

Western Nebraska Regional Airport has a contract with SkyWest for 12 flights a week. As long as they get those in, the times can change as the carriers see fit. Aguallo said he prefers flights later in the morning and early afternoon but he doesn’t think the different schedule will affect boardings.

“Eleven-ish or one-ish would be a little bit better for, I think, our local people,” he said. “The services out of here, people just adapt their schedules. … What truly affects the boardings is the quality of the air service, and that’s good (here).”

The airport authority also discussed upcoming projects, including use of CARES money for a new fuel tank, which has been ordered but hasn’t arrived yet, and potentially using spray foam insulation to update some of the 50s-60s-era hangar buildings that have worn out over the years.

“We did the first one to see if we’re going to like it and then we’ll decide moving forward if it’s something we really want to do,” Aguallo said. “We’re looking for options to make them more air tight, water tight.”

Aguallo said the new fire station project should be getting underway soon as well, and will take a few months of construction once the first critical 20 days (tearing out concrete, putting in water and sewer pipes, etc.) are completed. He also said the project to rehabilitate the 8,000-foot Runway 5-23, which has been a source of tension between WNRA and FAA over the past couple of years, is finally slated to begin mid-July.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.