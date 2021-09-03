Airport Terminal Road under construction Tuesday

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Western Nebraska Region Airport will be installing an asphalt test strip on Airport Terminal Road (County Road 25) from Highland Road to the Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Airport Terminal Road will be reduced to one lane/one way traffic, under traffic control operations, during the test strip installation. The Airport asks that the public reduce their speed and use caution while traveling in this area. The public can expect delays in travel times on Airport Terminal Road and Highland Road during the installation. The Airport thanks the public for their cooperation during this construction operation.