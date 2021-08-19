AirPower History Tour brings WWII history to Scottsbluff

The AirPower History Tours and Commemorative Air Force are a “labor of love,” Robitaille said. “We consider it our mission to honor, educate and inspire. To honor the men and women who built these airplanes, who flew these airplanes, to educate the public about the sacrifices made by the greatest generation in securing our freedom, and to inspire young people to potentially pursue careers in aviation.”

The CAF has two paid, certified FAA mechanics, but the majority of the members are volunteers, and not are all pilots. Pilots are former military or commercial airline pilots who have multi-engine, heavy aircraft experience, but most of the members are “just folks who have got some kind of aviation background.”

“We have people from all over the country,” Robitaille said, explaining that the squadron is based out of Dallas.

On the AirPower History Tour, Robitaille said, the B-24 Liberator is a popular plane.

“These are the real deal. These are not replicas. These are actual aircraft that were part of the war effort in World-War II.”