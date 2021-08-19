AirPower History Tour brings WWII history to Scottsbluff

Living history will be on display at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport, starting Friday and going through Sunday, as the AirPower History Tour is showcased.
The Commemorative Air Force, a group of volunteers who have a mission to preserve World War II aircraft and educate and even inspire future pilots, is bringing the AirPower History Tour to Scottsbluff.
Two of the rarest World War II bombers, a B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil,” will fly over the skies of Scottsbluff as part of the tour. The two bombers are to be accompanied by a T-6 Texan and the P-51 Mustang, “Brat III.”
People will be able to view the planes up close, with cockpit tours and even flights being offered. The AirPower History Tour will be open to the public Friday through Sunday, Aug. 20-22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to the ramp where the warbirds are parked is $20 for adults, $10 for children, ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and under. The T-6 and P-51 will be offering rides each day. The B-29 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., though Jacques Robitaille, public information officer, noted that flights might starter earlier due to smoke in the skies and other reasons. The B-24 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. AirPower History Tour Flights start at $395.
Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available on Friday beginning at 9 a.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at noon.
The AirPower History Tours and Commemorative Air Force are a “labor of love,” Robitaille said. “We consider it our mission to honor, educate and inspire. To honor the men and women who built these airplanes, who flew these airplanes, to educate the public about the sacrifices made by the greatest generation in securing our freedom, and to inspire young people to potentially pursue careers in aviation.”
The CAF has two paid, certified FAA mechanics, but the majority of the members are volunteers, and not are all pilots. Pilots are former military or commercial airline pilots who have multi-engine, heavy aircraft experience, but most of the members are “just folks who have got some kind of aviation background.”
“We have people from all over the country,” Robitaille said, explaining that the squadron is based out of Dallas.
On the AirPower History Tour, Robitaille said, the B-24 Liberator is a popular plane.
“These are the real deal. These are not replicas. These are actual aircraft that were part of the war effort in World-War II.”
He explained that the B-24 was the most produced American warplane of WWII and flew “everywhere” — in Africa, in Europe, some wing patrol in the North Atlantic — so it’s most well-known to those who either flew or had relatives that flew in the war. The B-24 that tours with the AirPower History Tour is unique in that it’s been flying since it came off the assembly line — number 24 off the assembly line to be exact — in one capacity or another. It did not end up in a boneyard, but had been sold off to a commercial enterprise. The B-29 that is part of the tour never saw action during the war, but was used as a trainer for various purposes before it was decommissioned in the 1950s. It did sit in a boneyard, before it was recovered and restored for the Commemorative Air Force.
“The most gratifying part of it (the tour) for all of us is when we have folks that come out, either veterans who actually flew on these planes that come out and see us, which are few and far between these days, or the families that come out and say, ‘These are the planes that my grandfather flew in the war.’”
A committee selects the communities that the squadron will visit for the AirPower History Tour. The tour has recently been in North Platte, Lincoln and has a future trip planned to Denver.
“We typically begin our first tours in the spring, along the southeast. We make our way up the East Coast and toward the Midwest and make our way back down to Dallas. Some years, we’ll go the other direction, going west to Arizona, California, and then make our way down.”
The selection committee considers locations and depending on reception, the tour could be back in the area in the future.
“If we get a lot of good turnout, if we get a positive reception, we like to go back,” Robitaille said. “We also like to switch it up so that we’re not visiting the same place all the time.” Last year, the annual AirPower History Tour was disrupted because of the pandemic. Some day trips out of Dallas were held later in the year, but the bulk of stops were canceled. The disruption to the tour also affects the CAF’s revenues, which are derived from the flight sales.
For more about the AirPower History Tour, including how to book and save on flights, visit AirPowersquadron.org.