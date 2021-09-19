Alert to public issued in Vista Trend Fire

Unified Command in the Vista Trend Fire has issued an advisory to the public early Sunday morning.
The public is asked to not travel on Robidoux Road, due to deteriorating road conditions and poor visibility, Michelle Kindred Hill of the Lyman Fire Department said.
The Vista Trend Fire, which started south of Gering Thursday night, has remained active over the weekend.
In updates provided Saturday and Sunday morning on the Gering Fire Department Facebook page, authorities advised that the fire had burned about 2,910 acres. Numbers of acreage damaged were reduced due better mapping.
The fire is estimated at about 90% containment. Firefighting activity on Saturday included working the fires perimeter and using aerial assets, helicopters, provided by the Nebraska National Guard. Helicopters worked various drainage areas to cool heat. Additionally, fire managers flew the fire with Nebraska State Patrol FLIR system to assist with locating pockets of heat.
"Several pockets of heat exist within the perimeter and the fires edge. Access to those areas are limited due to terrain and fuel continuity," the post said.