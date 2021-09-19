 Skip to main content
Alert to public issued in Vista Trend Fire
Unified Command in the Vista Trend Fire has issued an advisory to the public  early Sunday morning. 

The public is asked to not travel on Robidoux Road, due to deteriorating road conditions and poor visibility, Michelle Kindred Hill of the Lyman Fire Department said. 

The Vista Trend Fire, which started south of Gering Thursday night, has remained active over the weekend. 

In updates provided Saturday and Sunday morning on the Gering Fire Department Facebook page, authorities advised that the fire had burned about 2,910 acres. Numbers of acreage damaged were reduced due better mapping. 

The fire is estimated at about 90% containment. Firefighting activity on Saturday included working the fires perimeter and using aerial assets, helicopters, provided by the Nebraska National Guard. Helicopters worked various drainage areas to cool heat. Additionally, fire managers flew the fire with Nebraska State Patrol FLIR system to assist with locating pockets of heat.

"Several pockets of heat exist within the perimeter and the fires edge. Access to those areas are limited due to terrain and fuel continuity," the post said. 

Firefighters will begin to draw down resources and make them available to assist with the Post Fire in Crawford Nebraska. Firefighters will continue to mop up and monitor the fire perimeter.
 
WAPA also worked Saturday to restore power in the area, with several power poles that hold the transmission line damaged. The Gering Fire Department said Oregon Trail Pioneer Graves were still considered threatened, as well as agriculture infrastructure.
 
 
Vista Trend evening update: This fire is being managed under a Unified Command with several agencies monitoring the fire.
Firefighters used direct and indirect tactics to secure the fires edge. Forward progress has been stopped, however the perimeter still contains heat. Due to better mapping through rough terrain and flights, the fire is at 2,700 acres and 80% contained.
 
Areas that were evacuated Thursday were opened up.  Road closures are still in effect. People are asked to avoid the area, especially as due to current drought, road systems have become incredibly soft.
 
