Alexios Anest to perform at Midwest Theater on Sunday

A different kind of music combining the techniques of classical music and the soul of rock and roll will be coming to the Midwest Theater this Sunday.
Alexios Anest, formerly from Bayard, will be returning to the theater for the third time of his professional career to put on a show unlike any other.
“He’s a classical. He’s electric. He’s, I mean, just everything. He’s a phenomenal player,” Midwest Theater general manager Jeff Johnson said.
Anest grew up listening to rock and roll, which influenced a lot of his early music. However, when he went to college, he began learning classical, and it wasn’t long that he found a balance between the two very different genres.
“I’m heavily influenced by both of them. So, (my music is) very rock and roll, very symphonic,” Anest said. “… it was a natural occurrence to combine the two.”
Anest first attended Western Nebraska Community College, where he got his associates degree. From there he attended Berklee College of Music in Boston and then finished at University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He has been performing his unique style professionally ever since — nearly 10 years.
During his career, Anest has played all over the world on cruise ships, studied flamenco guitar in Spain and recently just got back from a European tour with the show The World of Hans Zimmer, for which he played guitar. Hans Zimmer is one of the most well-known award-winning film scorers of all time, having scored popular films like “Gladiator,” “The Dark Knight trilogy,” “Inception” and the live-action remake of “The Lion King.” Touring with him was the opportunity of a lifetime, Anest said.
“Not everyone knows who Hans Zimmer is, but he’s like the premier film music composer,” Anest said. “(I’m) still pinching myself.”
Anest will now be the third live performance at the Midwest Theater since it closed down for COVID back in March 2020. He said he’s looking forward to helping bring back live entertainment to downtown Scottsbluff.
“This combination of music and musicians is a pretty rare occurrence, I think, for the area,” he said. “People who came last time will be able to fill you in on that, but I think it’s definitely not something you’re going to want to miss.”
Johnson said, “We brought him in here two years ago, (and) we had a great response. … The styles are so diverse, that he plays, that you don’t want to say, ‘Well, he’s rock and roll,’ because he’s also flamenco, he plays classical, he’s just — everything’s there. So, it’s a lot of different stuff mixed in.”
Anest will be joined by four other world-class musicians out of Denver, where he currently lives, to back him up during his performance. He said he’s excited to be working with them and to bring their expertise out to his home area of the Nebraska panhandle for an unforgettable show.
“People who were there last time, I think the one thing they said they just wished — the show was about two hours long — and they all said that they wished they could have sat there for another two hours,” Anest said. “So hopefully, they’ll get their fill this time. And, we have a lot of surprises, so it’ll be good.”