Alexios Anest to perform at Midwest Theater on Sunday

“Not everyone knows who Hans Zimmer is, but he’s like the premier film music composer,” Anest said. “(I’m) still pinching myself.”

Anest will now be the third live performance at the Midwest Theater since it closed down for COVID back in March 2020. He said he’s looking forward to helping bring back live entertainment to downtown Scottsbluff.

“This combination of music and musicians is a pretty rare occurrence, I think, for the area,” he said. “People who came last time will be able to fill you in on that, but I think it’s definitely not something you’re going to want to miss.”

Johnson said, “We brought him in here two years ago, (and) we had a great response. … The styles are so diverse, that he plays, that you don’t want to say, ‘Well, he’s rock and roll,’ because he’s also flamenco, he plays classical, he’s just — everything’s there. So, it’s a lot of different stuff mixed in.”

Anest will be joined by four other world-class musicians out of Denver, where he currently lives, to back him up during his performance. He said he’s excited to be working with them and to bring their expertise out to his home area of the Nebraska panhandle for an unforgettable show.

“People who were there last time, I think the one thing they said they just wished — the show was about two hours long — and they all said that they wished they could have sat there for another two hours,” Anest said. “So hopefully, they’ll get their fill this time. And, we have a lot of surprises, so it’ll be good.”

