Rebecca Allard offers reassurance as family doctor at Sidney Regional Medical Center

Wearing cowboy boots and jeans as Rebecca Allard walks the halls of Sidney Regional Medical Center, she may not fit the stereotype of a doctor. Even so, she focuses each day on helping new mamas and babies as well as families with their health care needs.

Rebecca Allard moved to Sidney from Kansas almost eight years ago to provide medical care to families. Allard is a medical doctor in family medicine, including obstetric and pediatric care. She said she seeks to offer a safe environment for her patients where she can support their physical and emotional wellness. Allard reflected on her career and how she found her home in Sidney in recognition of Doctors’ Day, which is observed March 30. The observance recognizes and celebrates how doctors care for and heal patients, save lives and achieve medical advances to benefit their communities.

“It’s kind of like a birthday,” she said about the holiday. “For me, it’s just a reminder of what I’ve done and what I’ve become. It’s also reassurance that you’re wanted and needed.”

Allard said she discovered her passion for family medicine because of her experience with her family doctor. Farrill Conant is a family medicine doctor in Smith Center, Kansas, which is affiliated with Smith County Memorial Hospital. Conant served as Allard’s mentor, inspiring her to become a family medicine doctor.

“I got to watch my first delivery with him,” she said. “He took care of my grandpa who was on hospice. He was the epitome of the family doc who did it all.”

She completed her undergraduate studies at Yale University, graduating in 2000 before heading to the University of Kansas Medical School to complete the rural track program.

“I actually finished my third and fourth year of clinicals in Salina, Kansas, and was one of the guinea pigs to the program before it became a four-year program because me and a number of other students went on the rural track and spent so much time there,” she said.

While working through her second year of medical school, Allard’s mother, Debbie, was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

“I was at the very end of my internal medicine rotation in Wichita,” she said. “It was my last rotation in Wichita before I moved to Salina.”

Her mother died Christmas Eve 2002. That experience of grieving the loss of a family member continues to drive how Allard interacts with her patients.

“Honestly, the thing that made me a better doctor didn’t have to do with med school or my residency. It had to do with the fact that my mom passed away when I was in med school,” she said. “Learning the patient side of it and being a patient … I feel like that probably has given me the best empathy for my patients and the ability to understand what they’re actually going through.”

Her life experiences also affect how she teaches when students and interns visit Sidney Regional Medical Center to complete their family medicine, OB-GYN or rural health rotations.

When she learned about the poor condition of her mother’s health, she returned home immediately. Her instructor during that rotation did not understand why she had to leave, Allard said. He graded her poorly and commented, “She does not seem to be depressed and states her mother is dying.”

As a driven and optimistic person, Allard took that experience to fuel her passion to excel and inform her conversations with others.

“Life experiences teach you how to be a better doctor,” she said. “I know what I don’t want to be and I don’t want the college students to feel that way.”

Allard completed her residency at Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program in Salina, Kansas, in 2007. Allard shadowed Conant during college and worked alongside him during her six-week medical school internship.

“That really just solidified that it was really what I wanted to do,” she said.

The only moment Allard said she questioned her profession was during residency when she chatted with OB-GYNs. They looked exhausted, she said, so she decided to become an OB-GYN and family medicine doctor, giving her the opportunity to spend more time with her patients.

Following her residency, Allard practiced in Saint Francis, Kansas for six years. However, she had friends in Denver, Colorado, and wanted to be closer to them. She grabbed a map, drawing a circle symbolizing a three-hour distance from Denver. Sidney happened to be in that circle.

On March 3, 2013, Allard and her family visited Sidney and she completed an in-person interview with Sidney Regional Medical Center before traveling to Wyoming for another job interview. Later that weekend, she would accept the offer at Sidney.

“We loved it immediately,” Allard said following the family's visit to Sidney. “It was definitely an amazing fit for us and our family. My two daughters now have the education I hoped they would get.”

As a doctor at Sidney Regional Medical Center, Allard has served as a mentor for University of Nebraska Medical Center students, students studying to become personal assistants and summer interns working through their medical rotations.

“We’re here to truly teach them what family medicine is,” she said. “To be that mentor for them, I’m pretty proud. That’s what I got, so why wouldn’t I do that for them?

“You won’t create good doctors if you don’t have kids who want to be in it.”

She also supports college-age students who are patients, with their medical needs.

“I hope they learn to keep trying to truly get through the hard times,” she said. “They can, and there are people besides family who are cheering them on.”

Throughout her 20 years in the field, Allard said she has provided medical care to five generations of families. During her time in Kansas, she recalled delivering a baby girl for a patient as four generations stood by in support.

“You don’t get those kinds of experiences if you don’t do family medicine,” she said.

Her life experiences have shaped the doctor Allard is today and she hopes she continues to provide her patients with the support they need to be stewards of health in their lives.

“I hope I’ve given them the time that they needed and the support that makes them a better patient for themselves — that they are taking charge of their own health, but also have the support from us that they need.”

