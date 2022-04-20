Alliance announces Handyman program changes

ALLIANCE — The Box Butte County Handyman program has changed, and is no longer directed by the City of Alliance.

The Aging Office of Western Nebraska operates the program, which is now a self-directed care program, where clients select and pay providers of their choice and then receive vouchers for reimbursement. Covered services include lawn care, snow removal and/or housekeeping.

The Aging Office is also interested in contacting people who may be willing to provide these services.

For more information, please contact Mandy Fertig at 308-635-0851.

