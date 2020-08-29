Alliance announces positive coronavirus case at elementary school

A contract tracing investigation is underway in Alliance after a student was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release issued on Saturday.
Alliance Public Schools received confirmation from Panhandle Public Health District on Friday of an Alliance elementary student testing positive with COVID-19, officials say in the release. The student was last in the building on Monday, August 24.
Alliance Public Schools is fully cooperating with public health contact tracers to identify other individuals who were near this student (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes). Classroom seating charts help to inform this process. Public health officials will directly notify any staff or students who may need to self-quarantine.
According to the school's dashboard, the district lists 20 students or staff under quarantine at its two elementary schools. Twenty students or staff on the high school level are quarantined. On the middle school level, one student is listed as an active case and one is listed as quarantined. The district also lists one person as quarantined on the early childhood and district team. Alliance Public Schools dashboard can be found at: https://www.alliancebulldogs.org/covid-19-dashboard.html.
PPHD advises anyone experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea to be tested for COVID-19. Testing for COVID is available at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, Mondays-Fridays from 9-10 a.m., by calling 402-207-9377 or signing up at www.testnebraska.com.
Protect yourself from COVID by maintaining 6-foot distance away from others, wash or sanitize your hands often, wear a mask, monitor for symptoms, and clean/disinfect frequently touched surfaces.