Alliance announces road work on Third Street

ALLIANCE – The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) plans to start work on Third Street on Monday, Aug. 9. Work includes asphalt milling and paving, sidewalks, and concrete repair.

Traffic will be maintained with partial lane closures, restrictions, flaggers and a pilot car. No detours are expected at this time, keeping disruption to a minimum.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put their phones down.

For more information, please contact NDOT Terry Wilson at 308-637-1469.