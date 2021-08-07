 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alliance announces road work on Third Street
0 comments

Alliance announces road work on Third Street

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALLIANCE – The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) plans to start work on Third Street on Monday, Aug. 9. Work includes asphalt milling and paving, sidewalks, and concrete repair.

Traffic will be maintained with partial lane closures, restrictions, flaggers and a pilot car. No detours are expected at this time, keeping disruption to a minimum.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put their phones down.

For more information, please contact NDOT Terry Wilson at 308-637-1469.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska State trooper Nicholas Goodwin dies
Crime

Nebraska State trooper Nicholas Goodwin dies

The Nebraska State Patrol has released that Trooper Nicholas Goodwin died Thursday. Goodwin was found early Thursday afternoon inside his patrol vehicle, outside the NSP office in Scottsbluff, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News