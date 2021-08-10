Alliance Arts Center hosting ‘Resilience’ show

ALLIANCE — The Carnegie Arts Center announces a collaboration with the West Nebraska Arts Center and Bob and Sue Van Newkirk in bringing to Alliance, the 2021 President’s Show.

The show will run now to Sept. 18. Every year, the West Nebraska Arts Center President selects a theme for a juried exhibition. The theme this year was Resilience, chosen by Cher Maybee, West Nebraska Arts Center board president.

The group show was open to all media and artistic styles, challenging artists to visually interpret the word resilience. The Carnegie Arts Center will be hosting a reception for the artists and the public from 5 to 7 p.m., Sept. 4.