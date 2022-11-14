Alliance Arts Council announces 2022-2023 line-up

The Alliance Arts Council will begin their 2022-2023 season on Friday, Nov. 18. The season opening act will be Chris Funk — The Wonderist. Funk has traveled the world sharing his style of magic that can only be described as refreshingly different. It’s a magic show with live music.

The 2023 year will bring a school residency and public program by Nebraska’s state poet Matt Mason and a performance by the female vocal trio Divas Through the Decades. The AAC will sponsor a visual art exhibit at Carnegie Arts Center entitled, “Holographic” by artist Michaela Bradley and the season will conclude with a return performance by the Looney Lutherans.

Season tickets for admission to all of these events are $40 for adults, $35 for seniors and $20 for students. That is big city entertainment at a small-town price. The public should keep an eye on their mailbox for the council’s large postcard. If a person is not on the arts council’s mailing list and would like to purchase a season ticket, please contact them by email allianceartscouncil@hotmail.com. Season tickets will be sold at the first event and tickets are always sold at the door for each program.

Co-presenters for these events are FNIC, FNBO, Harris Sales, Western Nebraska Real Estate and KCOW/Double Q Country Radio. The Alliance Arts Council also receives support from the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

More information is on our website www.allianceartscouncil.com and on the arts council’s Facebook page.