Alliance Arts council to begin performing arts season

ALLIANCE-The Alliance Arts Council will begin their performing arts season on Friday, Oct. 22.

Poppa Bear Norton has been called a “Two Man Musical Marvel.” These two men have put hours of work into writing, crafting, and performing their own brand of country western music that they like to call Daredevil Country.

Their style harkens back to the days of Buck Owens and Johnny Cash, as well as the outlaw era of Waylon, Willie and Haggard. A time when a song was written like a well-crafted story and performed with passion, sincerity, humor and refined musical skill. When “Poppa Bear” (aka The Singer) and “B” (aka The Slinger) hit the stage and fire up their one part honky-tonk, one part Hee-Haw styled country show.

The duo was awarded both the 2018 Songwriter of the Year and Maverick Awards from the Midwest Country Music Association, plus their mommas will tell you they’re nice boys! The Singer and The Slinger have traveled all over this great land playing bars, honky-tonks, festivals and fairs – leaving folks entertained and making new friends along the way.

They will entertain in Alliance on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center.