Alliance Arts Council to host Nebraska State Poet, Matt Mason



Mason

The Alliance Arts Council is sponsoring a program by Nebraska State Poet, Matt Mason, on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. This program is open to the public and tickets are available at Carnegie Arts Center, Redman’s Shoes or at the door. Mason will also be working with Alliance elementary students from Jan. 16-20.

“During the Friday night program Mason will showcase some of the fourth-grade students that he has been working with all week, letting us hear their work and their creative ideas,” said Cindy Randall, with the Alliance Arts Council. “He will then read poems of his own and have a discussion and Q&A, so bring any questions you might have about poetry, poets, being state poet or any other questions that you may have for him. Mason is known for poetry infused with humor and energy, so it will be a fun evening.”

