 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alliance bringing back Fall Festival

  • 0

The City of Alliance is bringing back the Fall Festival this year. Autumn in Alliance will be at Central Park on Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. During Autumn in Alliance the City will be hosting a Chili & Cinnamon Roll-Cook-off at the patio behind the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center.

The Chili & Cinnamon Roll-Cook-Off will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food will be served and attendees can vote for the best chili. There will be three prizes awarded for the cook-off: People’s Choice, Unique Recipe, and Judge’s Choice. The cost is $5, adults, $3, children, each including a drink.

For more information, contact Kaytlin Norris at 308-762-5400

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News