Alliance bringing back Fall Festival

The City of Alliance is bringing back the Fall Festival this year. Autumn in Alliance will be at Central Park on Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. During Autumn in Alliance the City will be hosting a Chili & Cinnamon Roll-Cook-off at the patio behind the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center.

The Chili & Cinnamon Roll-Cook-Off will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food will be served and attendees can vote for the best chili. There will be three prizes awarded for the cook-off: People’s Choice, Unique Recipe, and Judge’s Choice. The cost is $5, adults, $3, children, each including a drink.

For more information, contact Kaytlin Norris at 308-762-5400