Alliance businesses recognized for accomplishments by Box Butte Development Corporation

The Box Butte Development Corporation recognized members for their accomplishments during the 35th annual meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in Alliance.

Board of Directors President Barb Straub began the meeting with induction of new board members and recognition of members leaving. Dawn Butcher with Westco and Dustin Chester with Nebraska Bank retired as board members.

“You’ve both been a terrific asset to the organization, and we hate to see you go but we appreciate your continued support through your service,” said Straub.

Blanche Randolph with Dave’s Pharmacy was reelected to serve for a second term. Dave Weber with New Alliance and Travis Miller with the Hemingford Public Schools were both elected to serve their first terms on the board of directors.

Executive Director Chelsie Herian took to the podium to present awards for entrepreneur of the year, small business of the year and large business of the year.

“Entrepreneur of the year award is given to an individual or partnership that has shown strength and progress toward the mission of Box Butte Development Corporation,” said Herian.

Last year BBDC honored Robbie Buchheit with Buchheit Precision. Herian wished him continued success.

“This year we have the privilege of honoring a couple for their entrepreneurial spirit and better yet, entrepreneurs in their hometown,” she said.

The award winners for the 2022 entrepreneur of the year are Lee and Elizabeth Fritzler.

Lee Fritzler started Red Beard Garage out of his home in June of 2014, after finishing technical school. In September of 2018, he moved Red Beard Garage & Towing to town and continues to expand the business to this day. The business offers services like 24/7 towing, oil changes and tire repair.

“Serving pretty much all of western Nebraska, they are assisting our small auto needs to freight liners and even pulling out buried combines from the field,” said Herian. “No job is too big or too small for Red Beard Garage and Towing. Together Lee and Elizabeth run a pretty amazing operation off Kansas Street.”

Elizabeth opened a salon in the 200 block of Box Butte Avenue before she sold it to help Lee with his business. Fritzler still desires to operate a business of her own, Herian said.

“An opportunity arose downtown and so became Highway 2 Threads,” she said. “After a lot of blood, sweat and beers they renovated the building into something beautiful and exciting.”

Small Business of the Year for 2022 was awarded to West Side Events Center.

“Let’s take a stroll down memory lane, starting a century ago,” said Herian. “In the early ‘20s, a beautiful club house was erected off the shores of Bronco Lake where you could boat, shoot and golf. Then center pivots happened and with irrigation it dried up the 800-acre lake and all of those amenities relocated with the exception of the restaurant.”

On May 1, 1987, Helen Iossi, Dave and Tori McVicker purchased the Alliance Country Club. However, on Nov. 19, 1994, a fire destroyed it.

“With the help of our great community enough funds were raised to build again,” said Herian.

In 2012, the decision was made to no longer be a membership club and serve nightly dinners and the name was changed to West Side Event Center.

“The family-owned business pursued expanding production of their famous country club potato salad,” she said. “Well come to find out, you can’t call it that, so Hazel’s Best was born.”

The 100-year-old recipe for Hazel’s Best is still used today and sold in local stores and delis and can even be found in Scottsbluff at Main Street Market, in Alliance at Grocery Kart and in Hemingford at Table Top Meats.

“Did you know, they hand peel every potato?” said Herian. “They currently make two or more batches using 600 pounds of potatoes a week.”

Kick Ass Bloody Marry Mix is also a product of the West Side Events Center and sold at the above-mentioned locations.

With COVID-19 came Take and Bake Tuesdays, which remain a hit today with 300 pot pies sold just this week. They recently had a patio expansion and remodel, there is dining a few days a week and it hosts many community events.

“If it wasn’t for all of the people that live in Box Butte County and the surrounding areas, we would have never made it because you have all shown us a lot of support,” said Helen Iossi.

“If she’s not going to stop at 83 then I’m not going to stop any time soon,” said Helen's granddaughter, Ali (Iossi) Kaman, who joined the family business in June of 2021.

The award for large business of the year for 2022 was awarded to Western Potatoes Inc.