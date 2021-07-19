Alliance celebrates annual Heritage Days

After the Heritage Days celebration took a year off from the majority of the regular events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Heritage Days is a wrap. This year marked the 41st year for the Alliance Chamber of Commerce event.

“We sold exactly as many presale tickets as they had sold in 2019, but booth ticket sales were up this year,” Alliance Chamber Director Susan Unzicker said. “The food vendors were happy with the turnout and, overall, the turnout for the events was good. Sunday in the park numbers might have been down a bit but it was still a good time.”

Lizzy’s Lemonade stand went through over 100 pounds of lemons during the four days of Heritage Days. That’s around 400 lemons, in case you were trying to do the math.

Owner Elizabeth Schefcik was born and raised in Alliance and is no stranger to Heritage Days.

“We sold at least double what we did in 2019, so it was a little overwhelming but great,” Schefcik said. “Thank you to everyone who stopped by the trailer for a lemonade.”

Right next to her trailer was a booth set up by the Alliance Police Department.