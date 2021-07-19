Alliance celebrates annual Heritage Days

After the Heritage Days celebration took a year off from the majority of the regular events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Heritage Days is a wrap. This year marked the 41st year for the Alliance Chamber of Commerce event.
“We sold exactly as many presale tickets as they had sold in 2019, but booth ticket sales were up this year,” Alliance Chamber Director Susan Unzicker said. “The food vendors were happy with the turnout and, overall, the turnout for the events was good. Sunday in the park numbers might have been down a bit but it was still a good time.”
Lizzy’s Lemonade stand went through over 100 pounds of lemons during the four days of Heritage Days. That’s around 400 lemons, in case you were trying to do the math.
Owner Elizabeth Schefcik was born and raised in Alliance and is no stranger to Heritage Days.
“We sold at least double what we did in 2019, so it was a little overwhelming but great,” Schefcik said. “Thank you to everyone who stopped by the trailer for a lemonade.”
Right next to her trailer was a booth set up by the Alliance Police Department.
“That’s something new that they decided to try this year,” Unzicker said. “Their booth was a lost and found as well as a place for first aid and to share information with the public. They also had an officer patrolling every block which was great.
“Heritage Days is always a good time,” she said. “Even though we live in a small town, you’ll always run into someone that you had not seen for a while.”
Highland Park Care Center employee DeeDee Behm was crowned this year’s Grand Marshal.
Behm is the head of the Memory Support Unit at Highland Park. She has been employed there since she moved to Alliance just over 25 years ago.
Some of the things she has done to promote the Memory Support Unit in have been coordinating an Alzheimer’s Walk, spearheading a baseball game for residents, coordinating a flyover in 2018 in honor of our veterans, and arranging for the residents to partake in an adult prom.
This year, she and some of the Highland Park staff were able to take residents on the Ferris wheel before the carnival was opened to the public.
Behm has organized swimming at Big Blue Bay and, most recently, has helped raise funds for the purchase of two bikes for the residents to ride on through town.
“I was absolutely shocked to hear that I received this honor,” Behm said. “I’m just the front person and could not begin to do what I do without the amazing team that I work with. They come up with these ideas and I just run with them. They do so much behind the scenes for our residents that no one knows about.”
Unzicker said, “As a nurse, she enjoys helping others and has passed that love onto her two daughters who are also nurses. DeeDee is a great addition to the Grand Marshals.”
The parade on Saturday morning brought out the crowds like usual.
“The number of entries was down a bit this year but the entries that we had were really creative,” Unzicker said.
The 2021 Heritage Days parade winners were:
Youth division: First -Scouts BSA Troop 2516B; Second Box Butte County Bad Boys.
Non-Commercial: First - Box Butte County Royalty; Second - St. John’s Preschool.
Commercial: First - Highland Park Care Center; Second - 7th Street Dance Studio.
Honorable mentions in the Commercial Division were Farmers State Bank and Box Butte General Hospital.
Sunday in the Park wrapped up Heritage Days with music by the Jelinek/Johnson Kids, Cross Bell, Across the Border, Grant Robbins and Friends and Keith Reid.
Free hot dogs and chips were provided by the Alliance Chamber and served up by the crew from Viaero. Watermelon was provided by First National Bank of Omaha. Bottled water was provided by WNCC and Pepsi products were provided by LinPepCo.