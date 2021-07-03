Alliance city facilities closed Monday

ALLICANCE — The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day. This closure includes the utility office, public works and the municipal building.

The Alliance Municipal Landfill will be closed Saturday, July 3 – Monday, July 5. Resuming regular hours on Tuesday, July 6.

The Knight Museum will be open on Sunday, July 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. But will be closed on Monday, July 5. The Sallows Museum will be closed on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.

The Alliance Public Library will be closed Saturday, July 3 – Monday, July 5. Resuming regular hours on Tuesday, July 6.

The Alliance Public Transit system will not be running on Sunday, July 4 or Monday, July 5.

Please contact the City Administration Offices at 308-762-5400 for any questions or for more information.