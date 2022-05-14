Alliance city offices updating hours for summer

ALLIANCE— Beginning Monday, May 16, all offices within the City Municipal Building located at 324 Laramie Ave., with the exception of the utility billing office, will be operating under summer hours of Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.– 5 p.m., Friday, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.. Hours are subject to change.

This includes the city manager’s office, city clerk’s office, community development and human Resources. The City of Alliance utilities department will remain open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Also beginning Monday, May 16, the street and water departments will operate under summer hours of Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. – 5 p.m., with employees on-call on Fridays.

In addition, beginning May 16, the electric department will operate under summer hours of Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, 7a.m. – 11 a.m., with two crew members on-call until 5 p.m.

For more information, please call the City Administration Office, 308-762-5400.

