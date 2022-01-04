Alliance committee kicks off bike share program

ALLIANCE — Activate Alliance is working to keep all physical activity options accessible for a variety of ages and abilities. The committee is excited to kick off a community bike share program at no charge to users.
Gently used bikes have been tuned-up, painted bright green, and will each have a reflective sticker indicating it’s part of the Alliance Community Bike program. They will be available at the following participating locations around the community: Alliance Rec Center; Box Butte General Hospital; Alliance Library; Box Butte County Court House; City Bike Racks on Box Butte; Alliance Middle School; Emerson Elementary School and Grandview Elementary School.
How it works is simple, users are welcome to use a bright green bike in any of the designated racks and are asked to return it to any bike rack with an Alliance Community Bike rack sign when done. If the bike is placed on the left side, it means it’s in use. If it’s placed on the right side, it’s not in use and free to use.
In a press release, Alliance Police Department Chief Philip Lukens said, “I believe the bicycle share program is a significant step for our community members being able to enjoy our safe and wonderful community.”
Committee members have been excited to bring this to fruition, donating countless volunteer hours, and even personally financially donating because they believe in the cause. If you are interested in donating a bike, volunteering to maintain bikes, or being involved in planning, the Alliance Community Bike subcommittee meetings regularly outside of the monthly Activate Alliance committee that meets virtually on the 3rd Thursday of each month @ 9am.
The committee has been excited to see a number of successes including crosswalk beautification, signage upgrades, walk audits, and various communications. They will be hosting a larger community forum on Jan. 24 @ 5:30 p.m., more details to come.
Community members are reminded they are riding the bike at their own risk and are encouraged to wear a helmet and abide by all bicycling-specific laws and ordinances. Each bike has a locating device.
Activate Alliance is comprised of school, community residents, hospital, city, law enforcement, public transit, senior services, community center and public health. Their goal is to make Alliance a safer place to walk, bike, and roll and are funded in part through the Box Butte Health Foundation.
For more information on safer walking, biking, and rolling around your community, reach out to Janelle Visser at 308-487-3600 Ext. 105 or jvisser@pphd.org.