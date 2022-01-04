Alliance committee kicks off bike share program

ALLIANCE — Activate Alliance is working to keep all physical activity options accessible for a variety of ages and abilities. The committee is excited to kick off a community bike share program at no charge to users.

Gently used bikes have been tuned-up, painted bright green, and will each have a reflective sticker indicating it’s part of the Alliance Community Bike program. They will be available at the following participating locations around the community: Alliance Rec Center; Box Butte General Hospital; Alliance Library; Box Butte County Court House; City Bike Racks on Box Butte; Alliance Middle School; Emerson Elementary School and Grandview Elementary School.

How it works is simple, users are welcome to use a bright green bike in any of the designated racks and are asked to return it to any bike rack with an Alliance Community Bike rack sign when done. If the bike is placed on the left side, it means it’s in use. If it’s placed on the right side, it’s not in use and free to use.

In a press release, Alliance Police Department Chief Philip Lukens said, “I believe the bicycle share program is a significant step for our community members being able to enjoy our safe and wonderful community.”