Alliance conducting pole testing

ALLIANCE — The City of Alliance has contracted with Sundance PPI to perform power pole testing.

The project will be in the urban system in the alley of Box Butte to Laramie from 1st Street north to 18th Street proceeding down all alleys west to the Emerson-Platte alley. Crews will also be working in the rural system north of town from 31st Street on CR 60 north to Keith Road, proceeding west to Highway 385.

For more information, please contact Kirby Bridge, electric superintendent, at 308-762-1907.

