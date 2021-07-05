 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alliance declares Keno Community Day
0 comments
top story

Alliance declares Keno Community Day

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALLIANCE – Thursday, July 15, has been proclaimed as Alliance Community Day by Lotto Nebraska and the Nebraska Cooperative Government.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, July 15, 2021 only, Keno players can win a $7,000 bonus jackpot in the event the player bets $1.00 or more on a “7 spot” at Sandhiller’s or The Gathering Spot in Alliance. This offer is only good between the hours of 6 through 1 a.m. on July 15.

In the event that there is more than one winner, then all winning tickets will share equally in the $7,000. If you have a winning ticket, please call 800-852-6707.

For more information, please contact Lotto Nebraska, 402-471-6100.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News