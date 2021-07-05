Alliance declares Keno Community Day

ALLIANCE – Thursday, July 15, has been proclaimed as Alliance Community Day by Lotto Nebraska and the Nebraska Cooperative Government.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, July 15, 2021 only, Keno players can win a $7,000 bonus jackpot in the event the player bets $1.00 or more on a “7 spot” at Sandhiller’s or The Gathering Spot in Alliance. This offer is only good between the hours of 6 through 1 a.m. on July 15.

In the event that there is more than one winner, then all winning tickets will share equally in the $7,000. If you have a winning ticket, please call 800-852-6707.

For more information, please contact Lotto Nebraska, 402-471-6100.