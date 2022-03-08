 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alliance declares snow emergency

Alliance, NE – The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency starting today at 5:00 p.m. until Wednesday, March 9th at 5:00 pm. Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel. Due to the predicted snow totals, crews will be plowing snow on these routes multiple times. Per the City of Alliance Municipal Code Ordinance No. 2883, Sec.24-27, please note that it is the duty of the owner of every lot or parcel adjacent to a permanent sidewalk to clean off and remove all snow within 24hrs after snow accumulation, however, snow shall not be moved from lots, driveways, or adjacent sidewalks into the city streets, alley or neighboring lots. Such an offense shall be considered a misdemeanor and is punishable by a $100.00 fine. The Alliance Police Department will attempt to make contact with owners of any vehicles left parked on designated snow routes. Any vehicles not moved will be towed.

For more information, contact Ross Grant at 762-1907 or rgrant@cityofalliance.net.

