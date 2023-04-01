An Alliance family has found themselves struggling after a 14-year-old girl received a cancer diagnosis in February.

Like all cancer diagnosis, the diagnosis of throat cancer for Zanessa Taylor, who will turn 15 next week, caught the family by surprise. Her mom, Jessica Taylor-Moreno, told the Star-Herald that Zanessa had begun feeling ill starting about Christmas time, having some throat problems. Initially, her mom thought she was having some issues after due to having a tonsillectomy when she was younger.

“She had a bump in the backside of her throat,” Taylor-Moreno said, saying that treatments like a mouthwash didn’t resolve the problem. “It progressively started getting worse. It started to get painful for her.”

Thankfully, her mom continued to advocate for her daughter, asking for a second opinion, and then asking for a referral to an ear, nose and throat doctor. After a biopsy, her daughter was diagnosed with cancer on Feb. 15 and in Omaha for surgery by Feb. 27. Two-thirds of her soft palate were removed during that surgery, and the girl found herself getting another surgery on March 20 after doctors found they had not removed enough of the cancer.

It’s been a whirlwind for Taylor-Moreno, who is a single mother, and her daughter. She said she never anticipated that her daughter would be diagnosed with cancer.

"I thought they might say she needed surgery,” she said, saying her daughter has been a healthy kid, rarely ever sick, her entire life. “But I never anticipated it would be cancer. It’s just heartbreaking.”

In addition to the surgeries, Zanessa will have regular chemotherapy and radiation treatments weekly, with two sessions in Sidney and a monthly session in Omaha. Earlier this week, Taylor-Moreno said, she received the news that doctors anticipate that she’ll need to undergo treatments for an estimated 10 months. Initially, they had estimated she would need treatments for about six months, so the updated treatment plan was a blow to the family, especially as Zanessa finds herself struggling to attend school regularly due to exhaustion.

As if the cancer diagnosis were not enough, with her daughter needing to travel to Omaha for appointments at a children's hospital and to Sidney, they find themselves turning to the community for more help after a fire destroyed Taylor-Moreno's only vehicle.

As the family traveled back from Omaha from Zanessa’s March 20 appointment, the engine of her vehicle caught fire outside of Bridgeport.

"I don't know how we got out without being injured," she said, crying as she relayed the story. "The flames were shooting out the side of my door. I wasn't going to get out of the car without my mom, and I was on her side, trying to undo her seat belt. ... It was the scariest thing.

Fortunately, she said, her daughter was not in the car, instead riding in another car. However, Taylor-Moreno said, she, her mother and her brother struggled to get out of the car. Tragically, all of their belongings in the vehicle, including about $1,000 that had been donated to help the family after her daughter's cancer diagnosis and personal documents, were destroyed.

Taylor-Moreno is hoping the community will help the family as they seek another vehicle, and with aid for travel costs to appointments. She has just a couple of weeks to line up another car before Zanessa is scheduled for a regular appointment in Omaha. And, she said, she fears needing to travel to Omaha at a moment’s notice when Zanessa’s white blood cell count falls – which she says is a matter of when it happens, not if. When that does happen, she said, doctors have told her that the girl will be flown to Omaha for treatment and her mother is not expected to be able to fly with her.

The lack of a vehicle has also made it difficult for her to travel for her job. Taylor-Moreno works as an in-home health care worker in Alliance.

Taylor-Moreno said she and Zanessa have relied on another Alliance woman, Samantha "Sam" Gilmore, the girl's stepmother. Though Zanessa’s dad died five years ago, Gilmore has stayed involved in her life and has been a stalwart for her mother.

"She literally is like the other parent," she said, saying she attends all appointments with her and Zanessa. "She helps me understand things a lot better. When I feel like I'm falling apart, she's there to pick me up. ... She's not only there for my daughter, she's been there for me through a lot of things."

Gilmore also helps care for her while her mother works and in other ways, such as loaning her vehicle when she is able.

An account for the family has been set up in Gillmore’s name at Consumers Cooperative credit union in Alliance, though Taylor-Moreno said that people can also say that donations are for Zanessa Taylor’s medical costs and bank officials will direct them to the right account.