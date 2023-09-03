ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library is announcing its events for the fall.

The public can join in the APL Community Room to make a sunflower fall sign. The craft course will be spread over two days, with the first class being on Thursday, Sept. 14 and the second on Thursday, Sept. 21. Both class times will be at 6 p.m. The cost of the course is $30. Spots are limited, and attendees must prepay to secure their spot. Sign up ends Sept. 11.

B.Y.O.B. Club is back. Unlike most book clubs where everyone reads the same thing, at B.Y.O.B., you choose what you’d like to read. B.Y.O.B. will meet every fourth Thursday of the month to discuss the books that you are obsessed with, liked, or didn’t much care for.

Fiber Arts Club will meet every Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the new community Room. You can bring you own fiber arts projects (knitting, crochet, embroidery, etc.) and join in for a casual meet-up and to have some fun with fellow crafters. Please note that this is not an instructional workshop, but a gathering spot to give crafters a place to socialize and turn strings into things. Crafters will supply their own materials and projects for club meetings.

For more information, please contact Nalani Stewart, adult services librarian at 308-762-1387.