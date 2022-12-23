Alliance library announces story time, New Year events

ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library has announced upcoming events.

Join Rylie Wright, Miss Scottsbluff County’s Outstanding Teen, at the Alliance Public Library for Storytime, Snow and Sparkles. Two events are offered on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. and Friday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. in the Community Room for preschool through sixth grade. There will be take-home crafts, stories, and fun.

The library staff is ringing in the New Year with “New Year, New You” presentations from Dr. Brian Shelmadine and Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Susan Hoff.

On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. in the Alliance Public Library Community Room, Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Susan Hoff will give our community some ways to cope with seasonal blues during her presentation, “How to Combat Seasonal Depression.”

On Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., Dr. Brian Shelmadine will offer some lifestyle changes that people can make to start their New Year off right during his presentation, “Healthy Lifestyle Changes to Start off Your New Year.”

All ages are welcome to attend these presentations. For further information, or any questions, contact Adult Services Librarian Nalani Stewart at nstewart@cityofalliance.net or call 308-762-1387.

For questions about the children’s library activities, contact Cynthia Horn, children’s and youth services librarian at 762-1387 for more information.

Please contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 762-1387 for more information.