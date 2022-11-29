 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alliance library hosting 'Holiday Extravaganza'

The Alliance Public Library is hosting a Holiday Extravaganza for youths, preschool age through grade 12, on Monday, Dec. 5.

The event will be held from 4 to 5:30 pm. in the Community Room. Create a project based on your favorite holiday book with craft supplies that will be provided. Before the event, be sure to stop by the library and see what’s in its holiday collection. 

Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

For more information, contact Cynthia Horn, children’s and youth services librarian, at 308-762-1387.

