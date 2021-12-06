 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alliance library hosts holiday crafts activities
0 comments

Alliance library hosts holiday crafts activities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALLIANCE – The Alliance Public Library is hosting Holiday Crafts for Preschool age through grade 12 this December.

Join library staff on Tuesday, Dec. 7 which will feature Christmas Tree Quilling from 4-5:30 p.m. Pine Cone Crafts with Keep Alliance Beautiful is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 4-5:30 p,m. Holiday Wood crafts will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Children under 7 years of age, must be accompanied by a responsible adult for great family projects. All supplies are provided with no charge.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 308-762-1387.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff Police investigating drive-by shooting
Crime

Scottsbluff Police investigating drive-by shooting

  • Updated

Scottsbluff Police are seeking information in drive-by shooting that occurred Friday in Scottsbluff. Police are also investigating reports of gunshots being heard in the early morning hours of Nov. 25 in the East Overland area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News