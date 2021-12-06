Alliance library hosts holiday crafts activities

ALLIANCE – The Alliance Public Library is hosting Holiday Crafts for Preschool age through grade 12 this December.

Join library staff on Tuesday, Dec. 7 which will feature Christmas Tree Quilling from 4-5:30 p.m. Pine Cone Crafts with Keep Alliance Beautiful is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 4-5:30 p,m. Holiday Wood crafts will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Children under 7 years of age, must be accompanied by a responsible adult for great family projects. All supplies are provided with no charge.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 308-762-1387.