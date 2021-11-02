Alliance library to offer technology tutoring in partnership with wncc and the senior center

ALLIANCE — In an effort to encourage digital literacy, the Alliance Public Library will be offering weekly tutoring sessions in partnership with WNCC and the Senior Center. Technical Services Librarian Tiffany Hickox will be available to help you with your technology related questions such as applying for a job online, creating a digital resume, auto-generating a works cited page, shopping online, using social media, setting up and using email, creating an Excel spreadsheet, navigating a Windows operating system, and more.

Tutoring sessions will be held Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m. in the WNCC Student Lobby located in the basement of the Alliance Learning Center at 1750 Sweetwater Ave., and on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to Noon at the Senior Center located at 212 Yellowstone Ave. Appointments are not necessary.

For more information, contact Hickox at the Alliance Public Library at 308-762-1387, email thickox@cityofalliance.net, or visit the library website at http://libraries.ne.gov/alliance.