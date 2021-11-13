Alliance native wins Author Elite Award for re-imagined romance novel

Alliance native Hope Flansburg grew up always believing in true love and happy endings. However, as she’s gotten older and more life experiences under her belt, she realized that such idealistic ideas didn’t come so easily.
“So growing up, I really loved a good romance novel, and I believed in happily ever after,” she said. “But what happened — I’m in my late 40s now and I went through a divorce in my mid-20s and the blending of a family in the mid-30s — and while I still believe in happily ever after, I also realize that a lot of fiction romance … does a disservice to some of these books for men and women when it comes to lasting love.”
Flansburg, who currently lives in Pineville, Wyoming, decided to use those experiences to write romance fiction more realistically, albeit on accident at first. While she has loved writing from a young age, it wasn’t exactly something she took seriously until later in life. In fact, the inspiration for her current novels came from stories she wrote as a kind of outlet for her emotions.
“I actually started writing 16 years ago to work through — it was therapeutic for me,” she said. “I was going through a really, really dark time, found myself in and out of depression, and so I started writing fiction stories as a way to process my own emotions.”
Little did she know that those stories would eventually turn into award-winning novels. Flansburg recently attended the Author Elite Awards ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, for which her two novels “Piece by Piece” and “Angel Kisses” were nominated. Over 1,000 books were nominated in 12 different categories for these awards, and both her books were selected as part of the top 10 finalists in the Young Adult category. “Piece by Piece” took the top prize in that category.
“When they announced it, I had a good friend with me who has been a part of my life … since I was 21, so many, many years, and she knew me before I took life seriously, before I took (on) parenting and having kids and marriage and all of that,” she said. “And, for her to be sitting beside me when I won was one of the most powerful experiences — I don’t even know how else to describe it — because she’s just seen this growth and where I was then at 21 years old, and where I am now and what I’ve gone through, what’s brought me to this point.”
Flansburg said looking back, she never knew she would actually get to realize her dream of becoming a published author, let alone win an award for one of her novels.
“It’s been a lifelong dream, but not one I started taking seriously until 2005, and that’s when I really dove in. I just wrote and wrote; I spent many years writing,” she said. “… I say timing is everything because I was raising kids, and it wasn’t my time, then, do what I’m doing now. And looking back, it’s like I was doing everything I was supposed to do. And then … when I knew both books, ‘Angel Kisses’ and ‘Piece by Piece’ were nominated … and then ‘Piece by Piece’ won, it was just a whirlwind. It was like, ‘OK, this is the time now, it wasn’t time before. Now it’s the time.’ And sometimes you just have to trust that there’s a purpose and a reason, and looking back, I wouldn’t have been able to do what I’m doing now with my books.”
What Flansburg is doing now is not only providing more realistic, or relatable, romance fiction novels, but also more complex stories that might help readers in more ways than one. Flansburg is a health and wellness educator by trade, and since writing and publishing her books, has discovered a new emotional wellness tool called bibliotherapy.
“Research has shown that literary fiction enhances our ability to empathize with others,” she said. “To put ourselves into another person’s shoes, it helps us become more intuitive about other people’s feelings as well as our own, and reflect on our problems as we read about and empathize with fictional characters who may be facing similar problems too.
“So, bibliotherapy helps patients understand perspectives other than their own, and sometimes it can help make sense of a difficult past or upsetting symptoms, or mental health issues or emotions that they’re going through. And by reading another person’s story, it can give them feelings of hope and contentment. So, that’s kind of how I am using my books.”
Flansburg said her books seem to be useful in that realm, having heard from her readers how her fictional books have helped mend relationships or encourage individuals to seek counseling or other treatment.
The fact that Flansburg is able to help others in this new way is more rewarding for her than any award.
“That was kind of my biggest joy, I think, is knowing that this book is reaching the people who need it,” she said. “It’s not for everybody, and everybody gets a different message out of it, depending on where they’re at on their own personal journey. Some people really connect and resonate with the suspense of it. Some people connect and resonate with through the healing messages. Some people like the spirituality of it. Other ones love the family dynamics. Some love the romance of it.
“It does keep readers engaged, but from all of my readers I’m hearing different things. But there’s so many intertwined messages. It’s been fascinating to watch and hear what connects with the readers depending on where they’re at in their journey.”
Flansburg’s award-winning novel “Piece by Piece,” as well as her other novel “Angel Kisses,” can be found on her website hopeforhealthwellness.com or on various online bookstores including Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Target.
Flansburg is currently working on a trilogy set to be published in 2023.