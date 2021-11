ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library is now offering a weekly Bookmobile service to our in-town homebound patrons. This service begins on Thursday, Nov. 18 and we will be making weekly deliveries every Thursday afternoon.

If you or someone you know is homebound or temporarily without transportation and would like to sign up for this service, please call us at 308-762-1387 or email Emily Nelson at enelson@cityofalliance.net for more information.