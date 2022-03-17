Alliance officials advise of utility scam

The City of Alliance Utility Office has been made aware of a scam phone call occurring in the area.

The scam caller states that a person is eligible for a discount or rebate on city utility services, however, this is a scam. Officials advise customers to not give any personal identifiable information to these callers.

The City of Alliance Utility department is not offering any discounts or rebates on utility services. If you are ever unsure about the validity of a phone call asking for personal identifiable information, please hang up and call the direct number to the Alliance Utility Department, 308-762-5075.

If you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the Non-Emergency Police Department line, 308-762-4955, to file a report.

