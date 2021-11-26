Alliance plans annual Christmas Festival

ALLIANCE – The City of Alliance is proud to announce that the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will be hosting their 25th annual Christmas Festival. This year’s festival will be held at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center located at 908 Sweetwater Ave. in Alliance from Saturday, Nov. 27 to Saturday, Dec. 4. Hours of operation will be Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 1 – 8 p.m.
Make a festive craft or decorate a tree or wreath to be entered into a silent auction to take place the entire week. Bidding ends Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. Trees and wreaths are available at the museum if you would like to decorate one.