Alliance plans annual Christmas Festival

ALLIANCE – The City of Alliance is proud to announce that the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will be hosting their 25th annual Christmas Festival. This year’s festival will be held at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center located at 908 Sweetwater Ave. in Alliance from Saturday, Nov. 27 to Saturday, Dec. 4. Hours of operation will be Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 1 – 8 p.m.