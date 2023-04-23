ALLIANCE – The Alliance Public Library invites preschool through third grade for a special Story Time event with Rylie Wright, Miss Scotts Bluff County’s Outstanding Teen, on Friday, April 28.

The event will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the library’s alcove.

Upcoming Story Time themes on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. for ages 3-6 include Zooming Through Space for May 2 and May 4, then Sailing into Summer for May 9 and May 11.

LEGO Club for grades K-12 will meet on Tuesdays, May 2 and May 16, in the Community Room.

For more information, contact Cynthia Horn, children’s and youth services librarian, at 308-762-1387.