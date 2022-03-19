Alliance police chief Philip Lukens begins programs to enhance trust within the community

In Philip Lukens first role with a Nebraska department, he aimed to ingrain himself with the community as quickly as possible after starting as the Alliance chief of police in December 2020.

It was just the latest step for a longtime officer with a history of community service wherever he goes.

Lukens had his heart set on becoming an officer since he was young.

“As a kid, I heard a lot of complaints about police officers and I thought if I was a police officer, there would be one less bad one,” Lukens told the Star-Herald. “Also, my grandfather was the chief of police in Crook, Colorado, and he had many law enforcement friends. As a kid, state patrol and sheriff’s deputies stopped at my grandpa’s house often for coffee. I listened to their stories and fell in love with police work.”

Before coming to Alliance, Lukens had worked for four different law enforcement agencies across the Denver suburbs.

“I worked a variety of assignments, but one consistent part of my career has been community programs,” he said.

He implemented such programs in each Colorado community he served, he said. In Lafayette, he hosted bicycle rodeos and safety classes. In Erie, he taught at a citizens’ academy, hosted neighborhood meetings and developed a community emergency response team. He served as a student resource officer supervisor in Louisville, teaching firearms safety to students. Lukens also served as an officer on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. Community projects are a passion of his, he said, and he has built upon that passion in Alliance.

Lukens gathers information and identifies problems to plan out goals for the communities he serves, with the aid of citizens and staff along the way.

“What I like most about being a chief is watching and facilitating relationships between the community and the police heal,” he said.

In the last 16 months, Lukens has launched numerous programs designed to foster relationships between the people of Alliance and the police force in the community. Such programs include “Lights On,” “Criminopoly” and an upcoming event called “Trusted Driver.” These also reward desirable community behavior, Lukens said.

The “Lights On” program provides drivers with headlight repair vouchers if they have busted lights. Lukens said this is a much more desirable outcome than punishing them and reinforces that the police aim to keep the community safe instead of singling people out. “Criminopoly” rewards officers for evidence-based policing efforts.

“It’s a fun way for officers to focus in their unassigned patrol time. Looking for opportunities where a crime can occur and doing something about it makes our community safer.”

The “Trusted Driver” program will likely be operational within the next month. It targets high school-aged drivers who often pay higher insurance rates due to their unproven driving acumen. When Alliance officers see teens obeying traffic laws in school zones, their license information will be entered into the program’s system and their behavior will be described. A text or email will then be sent to the drivers thanking them for obeying the laws.

“Some insurance companies are using these letters to lower rates,” Lukens said. “This is a way we can help our local kids and reward them for safe behavior.”

Lukens also provides surveys to the people of Alliance regarding how his team is doing and what they could be focusing on more.

“I truly believe a large percentage of society are well meaning people who make mistakes,” he said. “Those people we can work with and mistakes can be overcome. There are a small percentage of people who are simply dangerous and need to be removed from our everyday society in order to keep people safe.

“With that being said, I focus our positive attributes to overcome the negative. Parents don’t walk around the house hoping they can catch their kid breaking a window. Instead we build an environment where our kids are mindful not to break a window.”

Though he’s been at the position for some 16 months, Lukens says he is just getting started. He said some of his goals for the future include fully staffing his department, improving Alliance’s quality of life and reducing crime in the area “to such an extent that people statewide take notice.”

