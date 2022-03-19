 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHIEF PHILIP LUKENS

Alliance police chief Philip Lukens begins programs to enhance trust within the community

  • 0
Philip Lukens

Philip Lukens has served as the police chief in Alliance for around 16 months. He has already set goals to reduce crime through cooperation, not punishment, to the extent that people across the state take notice.

In Philip Lukens first role with a Nebraska department, he aimed to ingrain himself with the community as quickly as possible after starting as the Alliance chief of police in December 2020.

It was just the latest step for a longtime officer with a history of community service wherever he goes.

Lukens had his heart set on becoming an officer since he was young.

“As a kid, I heard a lot of complaints about police officers and I thought if I was a police officer, there would be one less bad one,” Lukens told the Star-Herald. “Also, my grandfather was the chief of police in Crook, Colorado, and he had many law enforcement friends. As a kid, state patrol and sheriff’s deputies stopped at my grandpa’s house often for coffee. I listened to their stories and fell in love with police work.”

Before coming to Alliance, Lukens had worked for four different law enforcement agencies across the Denver suburbs.

“I worked a variety of assignments, but one consistent part of my career has been community programs,” he said.

People are also reading…

STARS-FIRST RESPONDERS Philip Lukens::1

Alliance police chief Philip Lukens has created a variety of service programs to encourage cooperation between his officers and the citizens of Alliance. It's a practice he's carried over from his time as an officer in Colorado.

He implemented such programs in each Colorado community he served, he said. In Lafayette, he hosted bicycle rodeos and safety classes. In Erie, he taught at a citizens’ academy, hosted neighborhood meetings and developed a community emergency response team. He served as a student resource officer supervisor in Louisville, teaching firearms safety to students. Lukens also served as an officer on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. Community projects are a passion of his, he said, and he has built upon that passion in Alliance.

Lukens gathers information and identifies problems to plan out goals for the communities he serves, with the aid of citizens and staff along the way.

“What I like most about being a chief is watching and facilitating relationships between the community and the police heal,” he said.

In the last 16 months, Lukens has launched numerous programs designed to foster relationships between the people of Alliance and the police force in the community. Such programs include “Lights On,” “Criminopoly” and an upcoming event called “Trusted Driver.” These also reward desirable community behavior, Lukens said.

The “Lights On” program provides drivers with headlight repair vouchers if they have busted lights. Lukens said this is a much more desirable outcome than punishing them and reinforces that the police aim to keep the community safe instead of singling people out. “Criminopoly” rewards officers for evidence-based policing efforts.

“It’s a fun way for officers to focus in their unassigned patrol time. Looking for opportunities where a crime can occur and doing something about it makes our community safer.”

The “Trusted Driver” program will likely be operational within the next month. It targets high school-aged drivers who often pay higher insurance rates due to their unproven driving acumen. When Alliance officers see teens obeying traffic laws in school zones, their license information will be entered into the program’s system and their behavior will be described. A text or email will then be sent to the drivers thanking them for obeying the laws.

“Some insurance companies are using these letters to lower rates,” Lukens said. “This is a way we can help our local kids and reward them for safe behavior.”

Lukens also provides surveys to the people of Alliance regarding how his team is doing and what they could be focusing on more.

“I truly believe a large percentage of society are well meaning people who make mistakes,” he said. “Those people we can work with and mistakes can be overcome. There are a small percentage of people who are simply dangerous and need to be removed from our everyday society in order to keep people safe.

“With that being said, I focus our positive attributes to overcome the negative. Parents don’t walk around the house hoping they can catch their kid breaking a window. Instead we build an environment where our kids are mindful not to break a window.”

Though he’s been at the position for some 16 months, Lukens says he is just getting started. He said some of his goals for the future include fully staffing his department, improving Alliance’s quality of life and reducing crime in the area “to such an extent that people statewide take notice.”

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

An 18-year-old Minatare teen died in a crash Saturday in rural Laramie County, Wyoming. The teen, Wyatt Butler, had been a senior at Scottsbluff High School, months away from graduation.

Serving the community for 10 years

Serving the community for 10 years

Uprooting their family and ties in Ogallala, Ben and Kerri Dishman along with their two children arrived in Gering, with aspirations of openin…

Running a fruitful food truck

Running a fruitful food truck

On a cold blustery day, typically a hot cup of coffee, tea or cocoa really hits the spot. However, for Western Nebraska, it’s lemonade; at lea…

‘For a great cause’

‘For a great cause’

The music began playing as Chris Ruff headed to the stage in a blue prom dress. He was the first of 18 bikers to take part in the first P.U.B.…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News