Alliance Police Department teams with Know Your Force

ALLIANCE — Know Your Force announced its partnership with the Alliance Police Department to advance community relations by using a streamlined community survey system.

Know Your Force helps police departments gather continuous feedback data from the community, enabling deeper insights into citizen voices and up-to-date information about their officers on an ongoing basis, according to a press release.

“It is a great opportunity for our police department and community to team with Know Your Force,” Alliance Police Lieutenant Cody Buskirk said. When someone has an interaction with one of our police officers, they are given a business card. Each officer’s business card has a specific QR-code. Scanning the QR-code allows individuals to complete a survey and give instant feedback on the interaction.”

In a press release, Police Chief Phil Lukens said, “This is just another step for police aiding in quality of life improvement in Alliance. It is a part of the foundation in Community Partnership and Enhancing Police Effectivity, Efficiency and Euphoria. Two of the departments’ three goals. We want to give an exceptional service to Alliance and we need constant feedback to know how we are doing.”

