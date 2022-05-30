 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alliance Police Department teams with Know Your Force

  • 0

ALLIANCE — Know Your Force announced its partnership with the Alliance Police Department to advance community relations by using a streamlined community survey system.

Know Your Force helps police departments gather continuous feedback data from the community, enabling deeper insights into citizen voices and up-to-date information about their officers on an ongoing basis, according to a press release.

“It is a great opportunity for our police department and community to team with Know Your Force,” Alliance Police Lieutenant Cody Buskirk said. When someone has an interaction with one of our police officers, they are given a business card. Each officer’s business card has a specific QR-code. Scanning the QR-code allows individuals to complete a survey and give instant feedback on the interaction.”

In a press release, Police Chief Phil Lukens said, “This is just another step for police aiding in quality of life improvement in Alliance. It is a part of the foundation in Community Partnership and Enhancing Police Effectivity, Efficiency and Euphoria. Two of the departments’ three goals. We want to give an exceptional service to Alliance and we need constant feedback to know how we are doing.”

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Court documents provide some details about the events that preceded a shooting resulting in the death of 60-year-old Karen Cooper. An arrest warrant has been issued for her nephew, Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, on charges  including murder in the second-degree, a Class IB felony.

Police called to reported stabbing

Police called to reported stabbing

Scottsbluff Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 900 block of 15th Avenue Tuesday. The incident …

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting killed by police in Cheyenne

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting killed by police in Cheyenne

Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, had been sought in the Tuesday, May 24, shooting death of a 60-year old woman, Karen Cooper, of Loveland, Colorado. On Saturday, the man refused to surrender to Cheyenne Police, fired a weapon at officers and died after police returned fire. 

Watch Now: Related Video

You can see the Earth in a whole new light with these amazing timelapses from the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News