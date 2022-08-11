Alliance Police issue alert after gun incident

For Immediate Release:

Alliance Police Chief Phil Lukens issues an alert to the public Thursday. In his report, Lukens said officers recently responded to a report from a man reporting that his son had been unaccounted for and had likely taken his AK-47 rifle. Once the reporting party noticed his rifle was missing, he immediately called law enforcement. He reported that his son was recently released from a juvenile detention facility and he alleged other juveniles had threatened to fight his son.

Social media posts led to police locating the son. Before locating the son, law enforcement discovered a social media video of the son firing the weapon, in an apparent attempt to scare two other individuals. Officers have since recovered the AK-47 and its associated ammunition. The case remains under investigation.

Lukens said, "We are grateful for our officers who worked so diligently to resolve this matter."

He issued reminders to the public of the following steps that can be taken to encourage safety in the community:

• “See something, say something” – allow law enforcement to resolve potential issues by being an active witness. If you do not feel comfortable sharing your identity, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 308-762-4955.

• Be vigilant – Be aware of potentially dangerous situations and do what you can to protect yourself and others. The Alliance Police Department offers free Active Shooter training. Email comments@bbcpublicsafety.us for details.

• Know the signs – If you know of someone who is struggling, overly-stressed, acting abnormally, dealing with bullying, or dealing with mental health or substance abuse issues, do what you can to get them help. The Alliance Police Department can help put you in contact with additional resources. The APD can also perform wellness checks on individuals.

• Responsible firearm ownership – Utilize safes and gun locks. Secure ammunition. Teach proper handling of firearms. Immediately report thefts of missing firearms or ammunition.

For questions, please contact Lukens at plukens@bbcpublicsafety.us or at 308-762-4955.