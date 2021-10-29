Alliance Public Library hosting storytime

ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library invites children, ages 3-6, for Story Time in the new Children’s Room.

Story Time adventures, which is held at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m., include several books, puppets, music and a craft project. Upcoming themes include “Awesome Airplanes” on Nov. 2 and Nov. 4, “Hooray for Veterans!” on Nov. 9 and Nov. 11, “Charlie Brown and Friends” with special guest, Annette Wood on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18, then “Splendid Sparkles” on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. There will not be Story Time during Thanksgiving week.

For grades 3-6, the Youth Book Club will meet on Nov. 30 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for our holiday gathering, featuring “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson.

Books are available for checkout at the circulation desk as part of a book kit from the Nebraska Library Commission, so there is no fee.

For more information, contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 308-762-1387 or visit the Alliance Public Library Facebook page and website.