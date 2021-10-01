Alliance Public Library October Schedule

ALLIANCE– At the Alliance Public Library in October, Story Time for ages 3-6 features Fire Safety with the Alliance Fire Department on Oct. 5 and 7, Playful Pizza on Oct. 12 and 14, then Magical Creatures on Oct. 19 and 21.

Library staff wrap up the month with Spooky Stories and Halloween Safety with the Alliance Police Department, plus a costume parade on Oct. 26 and 28. Story Time meets in the new Children’s Room on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. with stories, music, puppets, crafts and more.

Youth Book Club for grades 3-6 will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room. The book selection is “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan, first book in the Percy Jackson & the Olympians series. Copies are available for checkout at the Circulation Desk as part of a book kit from the Nebraska Library Commission, so there is no charge.

Stay tuned for more great opportunities, visit the Alliance Public Library Facebook page and website or call Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services librarian, at 762-1387 for more information.