ALLIANCE — The City of Alliance announced that there will be a power outage affecting Box Butte Avenue to Niobrara from Eighth to 10th Streets, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The outage will occur from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This outage is required to perform a pole change-out and to upgrade some of the house services. City staff appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

If you are still experiencing issues after 1 p.m., please contact the City of Alliance Utility Office at 308-762-5075.